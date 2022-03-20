Menu
Velma M.F. Moller
Velma M.F. Moller

Hawarden, Iowa

Velma M.F. Moller, 91, of Hawarden, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Alcester Care and Rehab Center in Alcester, S.D.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester with Rev. Kevin Jensen officiating. Following a luncheon, burial will be at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Nathanael Lutheran Church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Velma is lovingly remembered by her four children, Dennis (Kay) Moller of Alcester, Randy (Kathy) Moller of Beresford, S.D., Deb (Todd) Hughes of Alcester, and Julie (Todd) Johnson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her 12 grandchildren, Doug (Melissa) Moller, Dean (Tamara) Moller, Trinity Wallace Jenniges, Chase Moller, Tanya (Fred) Dise, Jaclyn (Jason) Thompson, Jessica (Matt) Larson, Jenna (Derek) Sinner, Hannah Johnson, Halle Johnson, Hope Johnson, and Harper Johnson; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lester Janssen and Kenneth (Charlene) Janssen of Hawarden, and Harold (Dixie) Janssen of Tenstrike, Minn.; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Alcester, IA
Mar
21
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Alcester, IA
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Nathanael Lutheran Church
Alcester, IA
