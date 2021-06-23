Verla Marie Hansen Haack

Sioux City

Verla Marie Hansen Haack, 85, of Sioux City danced her way into heaven and into the arms of Jesus and loved ones waiting for her on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel followed by a luncheon reception. The service will also be live streamed via YouTube by following this link: https://youtu.be/OTr4a0vZVGk. Burial for the family will be at Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Verla was born on June 24, 1935, to Sophus and Alvena (Peters) Hansen of Hubbard, Neb., the youngest of five children. While growing up on the farm, she liked to help her mother with gardening and the chicken chores and her dad with the farming. Her favorite pastime was riding their ponies. She went through school in Hubbard, graduating in 1953 as class salutatorian and was also honored with the All-Around-Student and the Babe Ruth Sportsmanship awards while in high school.

Due to her father's unexpected death in 1953, Verla helped her brother with the farming until moving to South Sioux City where she was employed at the Chamber of Commerce and the N.W. Bell Telephone Company until her marriage.

Verla met the love of her life at the Tomba Ballroom in Sioux City where they danced their way into each other's hearts and were married on May 1, 1955. They lived in Remsen, Iowa, for ten years before moving to Sioux City. God blessed them with two darling daughters, so Verla chose to be a stay-at-home mother. She was also very devoted to her mother and vowed to always be there for her after her father died, so she spent much time helping and caring for her mother until her passing. Following that time, she served as a hostess and then became involved in sales and also started a cleaning service which lasted for 20 years until her wonderful husband needed her care.

All through life, Verla and her family faithfully attended church. In 1962 she invited Jesus into her heart as her Savior while praying with Billy Graham. She was always actively involved in serving God and especially loved meeting, greeting, and helping others. She was a member of Sunnybrook Church, Christian Women's, The Senior Center, and a former member of the Gospel Mission Auxiliary. Through the years, Verla liked to dance, sew, do needlework, garden, and travel. She especially enjoyed spending time with her precious family and dear friends.

Verla is survived by her grandchildren Josiah (Shelby) Mobley (daughter Althea) of Watertown, Minn., Amanda (David) Guenther (children Audrey, Alice, and Nadine) of Rocklin, Calif.; John (Megan) Mobley of Auburn, Calif.; Kim (Corey) Harrison of LaVista, Neb., and William Brewer of Lincoln, Neb.; brother Marvin Hansen of Edmond, Okla.; sons-in-law Steve Mobley of Grass Valley, Calif. and Rick (Debbie) Brewer of Dubuque, Iowa; brother-in-law Dean (Nancy) Haack of Sioux City; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends and wonderful neighbors whose many acts of kindness she deeply appreciated.

She was preceded in death by her husband Duane on March 10, 2008; daughter Gaylene Marie Brewer on April 21, 2008; daughter Marsha Ann Mobley on May 8, 2017; her parents Sophus and Alvena (Peters) Hansen; siblings Harold (Mona) Hansen, Evelyn (Larry) Baack, Raymond (Janice) Hansen, and sister-in-law Laura Hansen; grandparents Peter (Christina) Peters and Andrew (Clara) Hansen; in-laws Elmer (Ethel Ohlendorf) Haack and their other sons Norman, Rodney and Lowell; a son-in-law Michael Mobley; and a sister-in-law Karen Haack.

Thanks to Heritage at Northern Hills Assisted Living and Hospice of Siouxland.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the Hope Center at Sunnybrook, the Gospel Mission, or Hospice of Siouxland.