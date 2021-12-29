Vernie H. Nicolaisen

Cherokee, Iowa

Vernie H. Nicolaisen, 98, of Cherokee passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Pastor Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. The family requests that those in attendance wear masks to visitation and the service. Burial will be made in the Holstein Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. Services will be livestreamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website through the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions.

Vernie was born on a farm ten miles northwest of Holstein, Iowa, on Oct. 20, 1923, to Harvey and Pauline (Dose) Nicolaisen. He attended country school and graduated from Washta High School in 1940.

After graduation, Vernie moved to the Nicolaisen farm near Correctionville, Iowa. He farmed with his father and brother, Raymond, and lived on the family farm until his marriage to Ferne Goettsch on Nov. 10, 1945.

Vernie and Ferne raised their family on the farm northwest of Quimby. He raised livestock and grew corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and oats. Vernie continued to farm with his sons, Steven and Larry, until his retirement. In 1983, Vernie and Ferne moved to Cherokee.

Fishing, picnics, camping, wood working, and traveling were his favorite pastimes. Vernie and Ferne often made Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren.

Vernie was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Quimby and later a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee.

He is survived by his five children, Steve (Linda) Nicolaisen of Correctionville, Larry (Cathy) Nicolaisen of Cherokee, Jane (Robert) Boothby of Marcus, Iowa, Patricia (Joseph) Glassmaker of Marcus, and Lisa (Dolan) Grasshoff of Aurelia, Iowa; grandchildren Tracy (Joel) Lohry of Dakota Dunes, Aaron Nicolaisen of Correctionville, Tonya (Brian) Carstens of Cushing, Iowa, Olivia Sird of Holstein, Krista (Peter) Cosgrove of Washta, Iowa, Manda Boothby of Alta, Iowa, Mindy (Garth) Thomas of Lakeville, Minn., Michael (Rachel) Boothby of Ireton, Iowa, Jennifer (Troy) Cooke of Sioux City, Anthony (Bobbie Jo) Glassmaker of Sheldon, Iowa, Andrew Glassmaker with significant other Samantha Pellerin of Marcus; 24 great-grandchildren; and nephew, Roger (Julie) Nicolaisen of Omaha, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ferne on April 1, 2017; twin infant son and daughter, Galen and Galene Nicolaisen; grandchildren, Jason Nicolaisen, Justin Nicolaisen, and Corey Nicolaisen; brother, Raymond Nicolaisen; and sister-in-law, Ruby Nicolaisen.