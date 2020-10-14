Vernon C. Roberts

Sioux City

Vernon C. Roberts, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Due to COVID 19, private graveside services will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family asks all attendees to please wear masks. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vern was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Onawa, Iowa, to Carl and Donabelle (Daughty) Roberts. The family moved to Sioux City when Vern was a child. He attended Joy Elementary, East Jr., East High and Morningside College. He joined the U. S. Navy and was stationed at the San Diego Base Theatre with a four-year career as a radar man on the USS Gurke. While aboard the ship, his tours of duty took him to many ports up and down the Atlantic Ocean. Vern mentioned many times that he was proud and appreciative of serving in the Navy as he was able to see the world.

When he returned to Sioux City, he married Patricia J. Graham on Aug. 20, 1960 at Calvary Episcopal Church. Vern went to work as a teller at First National Bank in Sioux City. During his 30-year career, he was elected executive vice president managing the auditing department.

He was an accomplished carpenter building many grandfather clocks along with other household items for family and friends. Vern could fix anything and was willing to take on whatever that needed to be fixed. He loved to turn a worn-out car into one that shined and ran smoothly. His craft also included several remodels of the family's two homes in Morningside.

Vern was a member Calvary Episcopal Church, past member of the Morningside Country Club, the Downtown Kiwanis, Sioux City Masonic Lodge, and Abu-Bekr Shrine.

Vern is survived by his wife, Pat; son, Jeffrey (Sooni) Roberts of West Des Moines; daughter, Jill (Shawn) Collins of Mapleton, Iowa; grandchildren, Chase (Heather) Collins, Anne (Steven) Schaffer, Sabrina Roberts, Conor Collins and fiancee, Ali Boysen, and John Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Odin and Alina Schaffer and Evangeline Collins; his sister, Kay (James) Svobodny; sister-in-law, Sondra Graham Shaw; and several nieces and nephews.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Myrna Lundgren; and brother, James Roberts.