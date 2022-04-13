Vernon Hughes

Sioux City

Vernon Hughes, 83, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, after an illness.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery later this month. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel has assisted the family.

Vernon was born on March 10, 1939, to Mable Louise and Velmer Hollis Hughes in North Vernon, Ind. As a young boy, his family moved to Sioux City. Vernon attended Crescent Park and Central High. He went to Western Iowa Technical School to get his mechanical Engineer License. Vernon worked over 20 years as a supervisor for Sioux City Schools. Other jobs he had were meat inspector, foreman for Iowa Beef, iron worker, brewer of beer, and building the Ft. Randall Dam in Pickstown, S.D.

Vernon married Normagene Hale on June 4, 1961, in Vermillion, S.D., at the United Methodist Church. The couple enjoyed 60 years together and had a wonderful life together. Vernon served seven years during the Vietnam War in the United States Army, receiving his honorable discharge as an E-4 at Fort Hood, Texas. While at Fort Hood, the couple's two daughters Georgenea Ann and Georgina Kay were born. The family moved back to Sioux City where they still live in the same house.

Georgenea Oldenkamp and husband Joel live in Spencer, Iowa. They have two sons, Jay and Jermie. Georgina Lewis lives in North Liberty, Iowa, and she has two sons, Justin Lewis and Chance Brenner.

Vernon was a member of the American Legion Post 64 for over 30 years. He was a member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church, where he was the superintendent of Sunday School for years. He was a member of the Senior Center, where he had a men's and women's talk club.

Vernon enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, golfing, and bowling. He painted lawn figurines, was a very good carpenter, having built his own garage and added a sun-room on to his house. Vernon loved talking to people, doing things with family, and building things like wishing wells and bird houses.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Normagene of Sioux City; daughters Georgenea (Joel) Oldenkamp and their sons, and Georgina Lewis and her sons; sister Nita (Roland) Ashmore of Lincoln, Neb.; and sisters-in-law Bernice, Frances, and Artie.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ordway, Jim, Rodney, and Velmar, Jr.; sisters Vila Caskey, Louise Girrand, and Ona McSperritt; sister-in-law Margaret Hughes; brothers-in-law Frank McSperritt, Kenneth Girrand, and Freeman Caskey; and his parents-in-law.