Vernon Duane Konken
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wintz Funeral Home - Hartington
203 W Franklin St.
Hartington, NE

Vernon Duane Konken

Hartington, Neb.

Vernon Duane Konken, 89 of Hartington, Neb. died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Neb.

Funeral services and burial are tentatively planned for his 90th birthday on June 10, 2021, pending improvement of the Covid pandemic to allow family and friends to gather safely. Services will be at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington with internment in Bloomfield beside his wife, Arlis.

He was born on June 10, 1931 to John Carl and Selma (Wittler) Konken at home on the family farm northeast of Coleridge. He attended country school through the 8th grade and worked as a farmhand and mechanic throughout his life. Vernon married Arlis Mifflin of Bloomfield, Neb., in Yankton S.D., on April 29, 1966. From this union, four children were born. The family resided on a farm west of Coleridge until 1969 when they moved to Neligh, Neb., for Vernon's work. They remained in Neligh throughout the 70s until moving to Hartington in 1981.

Vernon is survived by his sister, Gladys Pedersen of Hartington; sisters-in-law Helen Mifflin of Bloomfield, Viola Weatherwax of Coleridge, Delores Konken of Hartington, and Loretta Hahn of Coleridge; his sons (CW3-Ret.) Kevin (Dean) Konken of London, England, Curtis (Jeanette) Konken of Cedar Creek, Texas, and Korey (Chrissy) Konken of Atlantic, Iowa; his son-in-law Brian (Lisa) Beltz of Norfolk; and 7 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by wife Arlis; daughter Lisa; brothers Marvin, Norman, Elmer, Clarence, Wendell, and Gerald; and sister Lorna Vedder.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 22, 2020.
