To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
GUEST BOOK
8 Entries
I am sorry for your loss.
Sandra Atkinson
Friend
October 13, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to you Marilyn, Chris, Kyle and family, I'm so sorry for your loss.
MARK MILLER
Friend
October 13, 2020
so very sorry to hear this - Denny and Vernon had a long time friendship and it was always nice to share a meal.....thoughts and prayers are with you
sara Gralapp
October 13, 2020
Vernon was a good man and nice neighbor. I always enjoyed our little visits especially at Albert City. May he rest in peace with God and may God give you all His strength in this hard time. Sincerely Lois and Bob Ernst.
lois & Bob Ernst
Friend
October 13, 2020
Marilyn, Chris, Kyle and families
We were sorry to hear about Vern. He was a very good guy. I remember him as kind, always friendly and with a great sense of humor. He was a great friend to many and will be truly missed. Our hearts are sharing in your loss. May God bless you all.
Chuck and Stacey Toben
Friend
October 12, 2020
So so sorry to see this. We all loved Vern and he will be missed. Prayers and hugs to everyone.
Sue Lucken
October 12, 2020
Marilyn, Deepest sympathy to you and your family. So sorry for your loss. Prayers sent your way.
Marilyn Neyens
October 12, 2020
Marilyn, Chris, Kyle and families, so sorry for your loss. May God grant you his peace.