Verval B. Ostapoff

Sioux City

Verval B. Ostapoff, 104, of Sioux City passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at a local care center.

A private family funeral will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Verval was born on Sept. 5, 1916 in Lyons, Neb., to Frank and Anna (Johnson) Pearson. She grew up in the Lyons community and attended Divide Center and Lyons schools. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1934. Verval then went on to graduate from Wayne State Teachers College with a degree in teaching. Following graduation, she taught in Nebraska, Colorado, and Iowa.

On Aug. 27, 1940 she was united in marriage to Frank Ostapoff in Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 1995. Together they lived in Nebraska, Colorado, and Iowa. Verval was a member of First United Methodist Church, St. Luke's Auxiliary, Women's Club and Retired Teachers. Verval enjoyed spending time with her family and left a legacy of love to each and every one of them.

She is survived by her children Marjorie (Roger) Lorenger, Denison, Iowa, Wally (Pam) Ostapoff, Sioux City, Jo Ellen (Steve) Petrik, Sioux City; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her daughter, Jeri Ann Brazzell.