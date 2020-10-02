Menu
Vicki Chesen

Omaha

Vicki Chesen, 83, of Omaha, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Because of COVID, private services will be 10 a.m. Friday. Please join on Zoom at https:/us02web.zoom.us4442771603 and wear bright colored clothes in her honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Chesen; her children, Mark (Andrea) Chesen, Lisa (Ken) Chaiken, and Stacie (Jason) Metz; and her grandchildren, Alex Chesen, Cameron Chesen, Jana Berkowitz, Adam Chaiken, Louis Chaiken, Benjamin Brodkey, Julia Brodkey, Elizabeth Brodkey and Henry Conrad Metz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nettie and Sol Brooks; and her dad, Maurice Lasensky.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
Our deepest sympathy to Jerry and all the family...May her memory always be a blessing to you all...Much love!
Shirley and Harold Pidgeon
October 1, 2020