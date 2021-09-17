Vicki J. (Larsen) Young

Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Vicki J. (Larsen) Young, 70, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Bickford Memory Care Facility in Sioux City. Our Heavenly Father has called her home to be with her mother.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Crescent Park United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Liz Tucker officiating. Masks are optional. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at McCook Cemetery in North Sioux City, S.D. A lunch will be served at the church following interment. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point, S.D. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Vicki was born on Nov. 7, 1950, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Eldon and Phyllis Larsen. She graduated from Canova High School in Canova, S.D. in 1969.

She started her career working at the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, S.D. In April of 1971, she married Dick Thompson. They were blessed with two sons, Timothy and Tracy. They were later divorced.

She married Mark Williams in August of 1984. They were later divorced. In March of 1986, she began working for Aegon Life Insurance Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, later transferring to Petaluma, Calif., and to St. Petersburg, Fla., with the same company which she retired from in 2006. She held part-time positions with Fimco in North Sioux City, and Markve Insurance in Dakota Dunes after that.

In 2004, she was secretly introduced to an old school member, Dave Young, at the all school class reunion in Canova, S.D. A whirlwind romance took place over the next two years. In 2006, they married. Of this marriage, she was blessed with three stepdaughters, Michelle, Melissa, and Patricia.

Vicki was an active member of Crescent Park United Methodist Church having served on the church council, assisting with various church groups, especially the Peanut Brittle Brigade, and involved with photography and power point presentations.

She enjoyed traveling, attending Lucky Ladies luncheons, playing mahjong cards, photography, making greeting cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted and loving wife, friend, mother, and grandmother.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Timothy (Stacey) Thompson of Sioux Falls, and Tracy (Jennifer) Thompson of Harrisburg, S.D.; stepdaughters, Michelle (Shane) Young of North Sioux City, Melissa Young of Mishawaka, Ind., and Patricia (Brandon) Kasdorf of North Sioux City; eight grandchildren; one sister, Barb (Bruce) Langhoff of Hendricks, S.D.; two brothers, Doug (Nyla) Larsen of Howard, S.D., and Jerry (Sheryl) Larsen of Canova; her father, Eldon Larsen of Madison, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Mary Roeder of Mitchell and Joyce (Larry) Berg, both of Mitchell, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Bickford Memory Care Facility, Mercy One Hospital stroke unit, and Hospice of Siouxland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bickford of Sioux City and Siouxland Alzheimer's Association in memory of Vicki.