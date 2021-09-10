Vicky Lynn (Hopkins) Hall

Sioux City

Vicky Lynn (Hopkins) Hall, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at a local hospital following a short illness.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at 12 p.m. on Sunday at the Riverside Park in Shelter #5. Visitation with the family and friends will be from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vicky was born Oct. 31, 1958 in Sioux City, the daughter of Evan and Wanda (Treft) Hopkins. She grew up and graduated from West High School in Sioux City. Vicky then moved to Oregon and then to Omaha, Neb. Vicky married Dennis Hall on March 25, 1994, in Elk Point, S.D. She worked as a waitress at many restaurants and as a supervisor at a grocery store, known as "the wonderful lady," because she always asked, "has anyone told you that you are wonderful today?"

Vicky loved crafts from sewing to coloring and making pot holders for her friends and family.

She is survived by her son Marvin Hall of Laramie, Wyo.; brother Steven Hopkins (Cindy Hackney) of Elk Point; sister Tammy (James) Armstrong of South Sioux City; devoted niece Tiffany Armstrong (Ramiro Sanchez; and lots of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Evan Hopkins and Wanda (Treft) Hopkins; and infant brother Michael Hopkins.