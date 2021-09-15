Victoria Bata

Sioux City

Victoria Bata, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with rosary at 6:30 p.m., and vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Victoria was born the daughter of Rafael and Soledad (Bustamante) Manrique on Dec. 11, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa. She married Efren Bata Sr. on Sept. 23, 1945, in Sioux City. Efren passed away May 7, 2008.

Victoria worked in packing plants in her younger years. After her marriage, she raised the children and worked at Fashion's Plus for several years.

She enjoyed canning and gardening with her husband. Victoria also enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was a master seamstress and did alteration services for years. Her faith and her church were at the center of her life.

Victoria was a longtime member of the YWCA. She served two terms on the board of directors and was nominated for woman of the year. She was also a member of the Sioux City Police Auxiliary, a Spanish interpreter, and active in Y Wives for many years. Victoria was involved with the South Bottoms Committee and community which was a huge part of her life throughout her life.

Victoria was a very caring person and truly enjoyed helping others. She loved having family holiday meal get-togethers, with plenty of desserts and cheesy potatoes.

Survivors include a daughter, Rosanna Koupal and her husband, John of Urbandale, Iowa; six sons, Ralph Bata and his wife, Leanne of Sergeant Bluff, John Bata and his wife, Peg of Urbandale, Anthony Bata and his wife, Shirley of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Efren Bata Jr. and his wife, Jeanne of Sioux City, Thomas Bata and his wife, Stephanie of Sioux City, and James Bata and his wife, Brenda of Owasso, Okla.; a sister, Helen Carter of Olathe, Kan.; 16 grandchildren, John Koupal Jr. and his wife, Monique, Amy Neville and her husband, Rich, Kurt Bata and his wife, Michelle, Tonya Dawdy and her husband, Tony, Jason Bata and his wife, Lani, Kim Bata, Kara Bata and her husband, Karl, Nick Bata and his wife, Jennifer, Mary Bata and her husband, Andrew, Victoria Watkins and her husband, Erik, Jacqueline Bata, Michaela Bata, Brianna Bata, Zachary Bata and his wife, Leanne, Bronson Bata and Madison Bata; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Efren Sr.; siblings, Jenny, Joseph, and infant brother.