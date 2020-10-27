Viola M. Gengler

Remsen, Iowa

Viola Madge Gengler, 94, of Remsen, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating. Masks will be required and social distancing restrictions will be followed in the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation with the family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour prior the service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online and the funeral can be viewed after at www.fischfh.com.

Ole was born on Aug. 11, 1926, in Moville, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Claira (Strackbein) Baker. Ole was raised and educated in Pierson, Iowa until the sixth grade and then moved to Remsen and graduated in 1944 from Remsen Union.

On Feb. 7, 1949, she married Joe Gengler at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. The couple farmed south of Remsen until moving into town in August 1984. Joe passed away on July 29, 2013. Ole was blessed to remain independently in her home.

Ole was a member of St. Mary's Parish and Guild. She had a talent for cooking and baking. She will be remembered for her great desserts. She enjoyed getting out on Sunday mornings for breakfast with the family not so much for the food but for the pull tabs and family time. Ole looked forward to people stopping by the house and visiting with her. One of Ole's greatest gifts was her memory. Even at 94 years old, she was still as sharp as ever. She looked forward to family gatherings and enjoyed spending time with all of her children and grand (great) children who will miss her dearly.

Ole is survived by 12 children, Karen (David) Wimer of Fremont, Neb., Connie Carter of Leawood, Kan., Jim and Wendy Gengler of Paullina, Iowa, Diane Pfeffer of Omaha, Jane (Bob) Prieksat of Fort Calhoun, Neb., Laurie (Martin) Long of Lyons, Neb., Rod and Barb (Thorman) of Fremont, Lisa Gengler of Le Mars, Dale and Diane (Boisen) Gengler of Sioux City, Kyle and Brenda (Ruhland) Gengler of Remsen, Tammie (Bill) Miller of Le Mars, and Stacie Gengler of Fort Calhoun; 22 grandchildren, Chris and Scott Wimer, Jeff Carter, Amy Vos, Karie Aeikens, Jon Gengler, Chelsey Forehead, Jason and Joe Prieksat, Megan Sovde, Miranda and Martin Avery Long, Cody Gengler, Nikki Mausbach, Tyler, Brent and Thane Gengler, Tyler Broveak, Derek and Daren Gengler, Brittany Berkes and Shelby Miller; 26 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Rita (Howard) Sitzmann of Le Mars.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Bonnie (Warner) Meissner, Victor (Mae) Baker, Clarence (Carola) Baker, Blanche (Melvin) Majeres, Roscoe (Bernice) Baker and Warren (Marvis) Baker.

Pallbearers will be Dale Gengler, Daren Gengler, Tyler Gengler, Chris Wimer, Jason Prieksat and Jon Gengler.