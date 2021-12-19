Violet M. 'Tootie' Kruger

North Sioux City

Violet M. "Tootie" Kruger, 95, of North Sioux City passed away at a local hospital.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave, Sioux City. Graveside Service will follow visitation at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with Pastor Neil Peck officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Violet was born May 9, 1926, to the parents of Elmer and Viola (Soulliere) Bradshaw in Rural Woodbury County. She attended school in North Sioux City. In 1944 Violet married Earl Gene Derochie where they lived until he passed in 1974.

Violet worked at Standard Brands for 31 years. She married Myron Kruger on Oct. 16, 1976, in Elk Point, S.D. After their first year of being married, Violet decided to retire and traveled around the country with Myron for his construction work. The couple lived in Salix and at Brown's Lake, then later moved to North Sioux City in 2006. In 2006 when Myron retired, they became snowbirds in Mesa, Ariz., did lots of traveling, and spent time with family and grandkids.

She is survived by her sons, Earl (Luann) Derochie of North Sioux City, and Rod Derochie of North Sioux City; three grandchildren, Rick and Carol Houck of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jason and Dawn Derochie of Westfield, Iowa, and Rachael Derochie of Sioux City; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Myron; son, Richard Derochie; daughter, Marty Selvan; sister, Welda Sexton; sister, Margaret Moriston; and brother, Robert Bradshaw.