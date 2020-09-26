Violet Lucille Altemus

Correctionville, Iowa

Violet Lucille Altemus, 103, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Correctionville Specialty Care facility.

Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville, with Pastors Carl Benge and Sheryl K. Ashley officiating. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery, rural Correctionville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests the wearing of masks for the safety of the family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville.

Violet Lucille (Utesch) Altemus was born Dec. 11, 1916, at her family's farm in Correctionville, to William and Mary Cleo (Parks) Utesch. She graduated from Correctionville High School in 1933.

Violet was married to Franklin Rugh Altemus on Sept. 14, 1933. She was a dedicated farm wife and very involved in church and the community. Her lunches in the field and during thrashing were delicious.

Vi served the Summit No. 2 school and farmer owned telephone coop as secretary for several years. She was a Good Hope Club member beginning when the couple bought the home place in 1946 until her death. She was a member of the Rural Woodbury County Historical Society for 30 years and was active in the Order of Eastern Star for 24 years. She joined PEO Chapter CP in 1968 and served in many offices. She was president of the Eastwood Music Boosters and with her leadership they purchased new band uniforms as well as a new piano.

Vi was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school for 25 years, directing the Junior Choir for 10 years and leading MYF for six years. She served her church as lay leader, chairman of the church board, chairman of the Council on Ministries, UMW President, Circle leader and was leader of many Bible studies. Vi loved Jesus and worked hard for Him and a highlight of her life was her visit to the Holy Land where Jesus walked.

Vi had many hobbies which included flowers, photography, genealogy, reading, sewing, birds, and plate collecting.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Vern of Cleghorn, Iowa, Audrey (Ron) Sanderson of Correctionville, and Lila (Keith) Byers of Correctionville; four grandchildren, her favorite Renee Sanderson (Ross) Van Marel of Ames, Iowa, her favorite Lorie Byers (Tom) Stanton of Alta, Iowa, her favorite Angela Sanderson (Jeff) Alitz of Correctionville, and her favorite Stacy Byers (Aaron) Orndorff of Correctionville; great-grandchildren, Rylie Van Marel (Kevin) Harreld of St. Louis, Mo., Taler Stanton of Glendale, Ariz., Mason (Rachel) Alitz of Pender, Neb., Reid Van Marel of Ames, Iowa, McKenna Alitz of Kingsley, Iowa, Kaden Orndorff of Correctionville, Laney Stanton of Alta, Sydney Stanton of Alta, and Katibree Orndorff of Correctionville; and great-great-grandchildren, Johnna, Jasmin and RJ. She is also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Hoppe, Alice Volkert, Phyllis Todd and Wanda Friedrichsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; sister, Faye Goodwin; and brother, William Utesch II.

Memorials can be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, Rural Woodbury Co. Historical Society or the Good Hope Cemetery.