Virginia Violet Ferguson

Sioux City

97, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Services: Dec. 9 at 12 p.m., Cornerstone World Outreach, Sioux City. Burial: after the service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 2 from 11:30 a.m. until service time, at the church. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel.