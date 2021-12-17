Vivian 'Ione' Beaman

Denison, Iowa

Vivian "Ione" Beaman passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, attaining the age of 101 years, six months, and eighteen days.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment in the Deloit Cemetery in Deloit, Iowa. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian "Ione" Beaman was born May 25, 1920 to the late Frank and Edith (Fletcher) Nicholson in Monona County near Moorhead, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed in the Dunlap Methodist Church in Dunlap, Iowa. She attended Kellogg Country School in Dunlap from Kindergarten to first grade and then from second grade until eighth grade she attended school in Harrison County. Ione graduated Dunlap High School with the Class of 1938.

On Sept. 5, 1943, Ione was united in marriage with George Beaman, Jr. at the First United Methodist Church in Denison. To this union, they were blessed with three children: Joan, James, and Linda. They made their home on a farm north of Deloit, where Ione lived until 2001 when she moved to Denison.

Ione and George spent many evenings square dancing around the area. She was a 4-H Leader and a member of the United Methodist Women, Fireside Quilters and Home and Hobby Club for many years. She enjoyed sewing just for pleasure and entered her pieces in the "Make it Yourself with Wool" contest many times and even winning on multiple occasions. She also enjoyed quilting with the Fireside Quilters Guild.

Ione loved attending all of her grandchildren's school activities and tried not to miss any. Above all, Ione was a very faithful member at the United Methodist Church and loved her family more than anything. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed.

She is survived by her daughters, Joan and her husband Roger Reinking of Kingsley, Iowa, and Linda and her husband Eldridge Drury of Holstein, Iowa; grandchildren, Mark Reinking and his wife Lisa of Ankeny, Iowa, Dean Reinking and his wife Jessica of Ankeny, John Borchers and his wife Connie of Aberdeen, S.D., and Julie Borchers and her significant other Rob Stelle of Alexandria, Va.; great-grandchildren, Noah, Lucas, Evan, Isaac, Alyse, Jude, William, Robin, Connor, Jackson, Cara, and Johnna; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Beaman; son, Jim Beaman; brother, Voyle Nicholson and his wife Delores; and sister, Arlene and her husband Robert Fink.