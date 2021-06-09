W. M. "Bill" Puetz

Sioux City

W. M. "Bill" Puetz, 93, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Roger Linnan officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Blessed Sacrament Parish Center. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service and rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bill was born on Jan. 9, 1928, on the family farm near Primrose, Neb., to John and Elizabeth Puetz. He grew up on that same farm outside of Primrose and graduated from Primrose High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Army in April 1946 and served until April 1947. He attended the University of Notre Dame on the GI Bill and graduated in 1951. After graduation, he worked for The Travelers Insurance Companies, until owning his own independent insurance agency. He served his clients faithfully for over 31 years until his retirement.

On Aug. 14, 1963, he married Patricia "Pat" LaBrune at St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church in Sioux City. They were blessed with three wonderful children: Joe, John, and Ann. They were married 54 years until Pat's death on April 8, 2018.

Bill's Catholic faith was an integral part of his life. He was a devout member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a daily Mass attendant until the COVID pandemic struck. He was an avid supporter of the University of Notre Dame. He enjoyed raising Brittany spaniel dogs and hunting pheasants with family and friends. He also enjoyed a beer or two each day after work.

Bill is survived by son Joe and his wife, Michelle, and their children, Erin and Andrew of Dakota Dunes; son John and his wife, Angie, and their children Jack, Bridget, Tommy, and Maggie of Traverse City, Mich.; daughter Ann and her significant other, Matt Johnson, of Portland, Ore.; and four nephews, whom he considered his brothers.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and five Brittanies.

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Jung and his staff at Family Medicine Center for their care and support over the last several years.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to the Siouxland Y, where Bill was an active member for over 60 years.