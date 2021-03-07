Walter G. Beckwith

Sioux City

Walter G. Beckwith, 87, of Sioux City, died on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital. His daughter, Penny, stayed by his bedside for nearly a month prior to his death.

A memorial service to honor Walter's wonderful life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Avenue.

Walter was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Laramie, Wyo., to Radcliffe and Marie C. Beckwith. He grew up in Wyoming. When he was 16, he moved to Roswell, N.M., where he graduated from high school. Walter attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on a Navy ROTC scholarship, and graduated with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.

Before his tour of duty with the Navy, Walter married Yvonne Beckwith in Bismarck, N.D. To this union were born three children, Lee, Penny, and Grant. Walter worked for FMC, IBP, and Tyson as a mechanical engineer well into his retirement years. Walter was blessed with a great sense of humor.

Walter was a member of the First Congregational Church in Sioux City for ten years, where he sang in the choir and helped to repair portions of the physical plant of that church. Walter then became a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where he played flute and sang in the choir. Walter played flute for many years in the Charleston, W. Va., symphony orchestra. He also played in the Cherokee Symphony, the Siouxland All-America Band, and the Sioux City Renaissance Recorder Ensemble.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Sioux City; his son, Lee Beckwith of Rolla, Mo.; his daughter, Penny (Tim) Stewart of Concord, N.C., and their son, George Stewart of Charlotte, NC; Walter's son, Grant Beckwith of Sioux City; and Walter's nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Beatrice Carlson and her husband, Ron Carlson; and his niece, Sidney Carlson.

Memorial Gifts may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, the Cherokee Symphony, or the Sioux City Renaissance Recorder Ensemble.