Walter William Heinemann

Dakota City

Walter William Heinemann, 92, of Dakota City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery.

Walter was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Lyons, Neb., the son of John and Caroline (Einemann) Heineman. Walter attended elementary and middle school and then left school in the 8th grade to help the family farm. He then enlisted in the United States Army, where he was an instructor for the M1 Garand Semi-Automatic Rifle. Walter married Helen Bennett on June 26, 1959 in Sioux City.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Walter went back to farming and worked for the Dakota County Road Department for 52 years, retiring at the age of 82. Walter was an avid gardener and enjoyed going to auctions and sales. He loved to play pitch and other card games with family and friends and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Joyce (Gary) Jensen of Hubbard, Neb., and Steve Heinemann of Dakota City; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister Betty Petersen of Bancroft, Neb.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen in 2002; daughter Caroline Heinemann; six brothers; and five sisters.