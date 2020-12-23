Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Walter William Heinemann
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Walter William Heinemann

Dakota City

Walter William Heinemann, 92, of Dakota City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery.

Walter was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Lyons, Neb., the son of John and Caroline (Einemann) Heineman. Walter attended elementary and middle school and then left school in the 8th grade to help the family farm. He then enlisted in the United States Army, where he was an instructor for the M1 Garand Semi-Automatic Rifle. Walter married Helen Bennett on June 26, 1959 in Sioux City.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, Walter went back to farming and worked for the Dakota County Road Department for 52 years, retiring at the age of 82. Walter was an avid gardener and enjoyed going to auctions and sales. He loved to play pitch and other card games with family and friends and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Joyce (Gary) Jensen of Hubbard, Neb., and Steve Heinemann of Dakota City; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister Betty Petersen of Bancroft, Neb.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen in 2002; daughter Caroline Heinemann; six brothers; and five sisters.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
IA
Dec
28
Service
10:00a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sarah Jensen
December 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for his family.
Linda Morrow
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results