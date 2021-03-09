Menu
Walter "Whitey" Whitecotton
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Marysville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home Inc
307 S 12Th St
Fort Dodge, IA

Walter 'Whitey' Whitecotton

Fort Dodge, Iowa

In the early morning of Saturday, March 6, 2021, our favorite ballplayer, Walter "Whitey" Whitecotton, completed his final trip around the bases in this lifetime, surrounded by his children at the Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of the Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home. The services were livestreamed via the Laufersweiler Funeral Home Facebook page. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial was held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Online condolences may be made at laufersweilerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home Inc
307 S 12Th St, Fort Dodge, IA
Mar
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home Inc
307 S 12Th St, Fort Dodge, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear of Walt’s passing. My husband became friends with your father when he and your Mom lived in Larrabee, IA. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your entire family.
Denny & Mabeth Kraft
Friend
March 10, 2021
