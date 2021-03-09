Walter 'Whitey' Whitecotton

Fort Dodge, Iowa

In the early morning of Saturday, March 6, 2021, our favorite ballplayer, Walter "Whitey" Whitecotton, completed his final trip around the bases in this lifetime, surrounded by his children at the Paula J. Baber Hospice House in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of the Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home. A visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial was held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.