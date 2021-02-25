Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ward Ellsworth Orr
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Ward Ellsworth Orr

Sioux City

Ward Ellsworth Orr, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Sioux City Baptist Church. The Rev. Quentin Vaugh will officiate. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment with military honors will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ward was born April 14, 1942 in Sioux City, the son of Ward W. and Minnie (Betsworth) Orr. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked at Nedehal Packing for nine years and then worked at MidAmerican Energy Company, previously IPS, for 32 years, until his retirement, first as a meter reader then a pipefitter.

On March 18, 1961, he married Hermina "Sandy" VanderVeen in San Diego, Calif. To this union, five children were born. Sandy preceded Ward in death on Nov. 13, 2008.

Ward was a devoted member of Sioux City Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Ward was a life-long fisherman. He enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Susan Cole of Sioux City, Mark (Pam) Uden of Sioux City, Cindy (Bill) Steele of Sioux City, Julie (Dale) Graves of Le Mars, Iowa; brothers, Wesley Orr of Sioux City, and Jerry Orr of Sioux City; grandchildren, Scott, Chad, BJ, Markie, Joe, Christina, Stephanie, Derek and Ashton; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Kay Waltz of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Ward Orr Jr.; and sisters, Nancy McKinney and Connie Streeter.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Mar
3
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
IA
Mar
4
Service
1:00p.m.
Sioux City Baptist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.