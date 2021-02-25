Ward Ellsworth Orr

Sioux City

Ward Ellsworth Orr, 78, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Sioux City Baptist Church. The Rev. Quentin Vaugh will officiate. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Interment with military honors will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ward was born April 14, 1942 in Sioux City, the son of Ward W. and Minnie (Betsworth) Orr. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for four years.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked at Nedehal Packing for nine years and then worked at MidAmerican Energy Company, previously IPS, for 32 years, until his retirement, first as a meter reader then a pipefitter.

On March 18, 1961, he married Hermina "Sandy" VanderVeen in San Diego, Calif. To this union, five children were born. Sandy preceded Ward in death on Nov. 13, 2008.

Ward was a devoted member of Sioux City Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Ward was a life-long fisherman. He enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Susan Cole of Sioux City, Mark (Pam) Uden of Sioux City, Cindy (Bill) Steele of Sioux City, Julie (Dale) Graves of Le Mars, Iowa; brothers, Wesley Orr of Sioux City, and Jerry Orr of Sioux City; grandchildren, Scott, Chad, BJ, Markie, Joe, Christina, Stephanie, Derek and Ashton; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Kay Waltz of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Ward Orr Jr.; and sisters, Nancy McKinney and Connie Streeter.