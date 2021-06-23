Wayne R. Mitchell

Whiting, Iowa

Wayne R. Mitchell, 94, of Whiting passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Hornick United Methodist Church, in Hornick with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Willow Cemetery in Holly Springs, Iowa, with Military Honors by the United States Army and the Hindman-Steele American Legion Post #492 of Hornick. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Wayne was born Dec. 22, 1926, the son of Glen E. and Alice L. (Kurtzer) Mitchell in Roca, Neb. He graduated from Central High School in Sprague, Neb., in 1945. Wayne enlisted in the United States Army in 1946 and was honorably discharged in 1948 after serving during the occupation of Japan. He then attended the Lincoln Commerce of Business School in Lincoln, Neb.

Wayne and Velva Juilfs were married on Sept. 5, 1952, in Talmadge, Neb. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Two daughters, Vickie and Judy, were born to this union. Wayne and Velva moved to their farm near Hornick in March of 1953. Wayne was a lifelong farmer in which he took much pride. He was a pioneer of the open ditch irrigation system, being the first NW Iowa to use this method. Always a hard worker, but always found time to enjoy his family and friends. Wayne and Velva enjoyed polka dancing, traveling, camping, playing cards, and spending winters in south Texas.

Wayne was the favorite "grandpa fan" at his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's 4-H projects, watching them show their animals, and attending state fairs. He had built a tack box when in high school to use for his 4-H animals, and it is still being used by his great-grandchildren.

Wayne loved sharing stories of his 4-H experiences too. He also enjoyed walking, running, bicycling, and pedicures! He rode his bike on many 30-mile trips in Texas up until age 80. He was a member of the Hornick United Methodist Church, and belonged to the American Legion Post #492 of Hornick.

He is survived by his two daughters, Vickie (Jim) Sieger and Judy (Ron) Kerr; three grandchildren, Jill (Scott) Tentinger, Jami (Jeff) Stevens, and Nick (Jill) Kerr; six great-grandchildren, Connor Tentinger, Camryn Tentinger, Cora Stevens, Naomi Stevens, Kinsey Kerr, and Kelsey Kerr; sister, Roma (Robert) Rhodes; brothers, Don (Maggie) Mitchell, and Daryl (Carolyn) Mitchell; in-laws, Fran Mitchell, Verona Mitchell, Adeline Wiebusch, Rosalie and Harley Shortridge, Ramona and Roger Horky; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velva on June 2, 2013; parents, Glen E. and Alice L. (Kurtzer) Mitchell; brothers, Lyle and Harold Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Bob Wiebusch.