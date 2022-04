Wayne Westphalen, Sr.

Hartley, Iowa

89, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Services: Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m., Hartley Funeral Home, Hartley. Burial: Omaha National Veterans Cemetery, Omaha, Neb. Visitation: Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.