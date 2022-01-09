Wendy Marie Sanderson

Eads, Tenn., formerly Sioux City

Wendy Marie Sanderson, 52, of Eads passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sioux City. Rev. Terry Roder will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wendy was born in Sioux City to Michael and Virjean Verschoor on March 11, 1969. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City in 1987. In 1991 she graduated from Iowa State University and then attended the University of South Dakota for graduate school. She married Michael Sanderson on June 19, 2008, in her dream wedding at Walt Disney's Epcot Center.

After college, Wendy worked as a senior consultant for Deloitte & Touche before moving to International Paper. Wendy worked for International Paper in Memphis, Tenn., for 22 1/2 years, most recently as Manager Information Risk Management IS Awareness & Compliance. Prior to becoming ill, she was heavily involved in the IP-PAC political action committee and in the Women at IP Mentoring Board.

She was an active member of Saint Louis Catholic Church. She served on the board of the Saint Louis Home and School Association, as treasurer for her homeowner's association and as a Girl Scout Leader. She often volunteered with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer races. Additionally, she housed multiple exchange students from Costa Rica. You would rarely catch Wendy sitting around. She loved gardening, skiing, visiting Lake Okoboji, taking long walks in her neighborhood and spending time with family and friends.

Wendy's strong Catholic faith and trust in God helped her navigate her devastating form of cancer. She fought bravely with help of her family, friends, coworkers and the Saint Louis Catholic Church community.

She is survived by her spouse, Michael Sanderson; children Lance, Kelsey, Ashley and Oscar Sanderson; sister Amy Skinner; father Michael Verschoor; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her mother Virjean Verschoor; and her grandparents, Valois and Margaret Linden, and William and Bertha Verschoor.