Wesley 'Wes' Cade Rooney

Sioux City

Wesley "Wes" Cade Rooney, 22, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, with a social hour from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League, 215 Suncoast Dr., McCook Lake, S.D. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wes was born Jan. 7, 1999, in Pender, Neb., the son of Shawn and Jayne (Norris) Rooney. In 2017, he graduated from East High School. He worked various jobs in the Siouxland area, most recently working as a waiter at the Warrior Hotel in Downtown Sioux City.

Wes enjoyed boating, riding motorcycle, grilling out, and cars. He loved animals, hanging out with friends, and was always willing to help out others.

Those left to honor his memory are his father, Shawn (Erin) Rooney; stepfather, Garrett Frigge; grandmother, Jean Rooney; sisters, Glorious Roeber, and Taryn Buller; brothers, Riley Walton and Cash Frigge; his beloved dog, Xena; and many friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jayne Frigge; sister, Nicki Leedom; and grandfather, Bill Rooney.

Wesley Cade was adored by every heart he encountered. He had an angelic smile and an contagious laugh. We will never forget your meaningful hugs.