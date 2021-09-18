Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wesley Cade Rooney
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
822 Jennings St
Sioux City, IA

Wesley 'Wes' Cade Rooney

Sioux City

Wesley "Wes" Cade Rooney, 22, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, with a social hour from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League, 215 Suncoast Dr., McCook Lake, S.D. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Wes was born Jan. 7, 1999, in Pender, Neb., the son of Shawn and Jayne (Norris) Rooney. In 2017, he graduated from East High School. He worked various jobs in the Siouxland area, most recently working as a waiter at the Warrior Hotel in Downtown Sioux City.

Wes enjoyed boating, riding motorcycle, grilling out, and cars. He loved animals, hanging out with friends, and was always willing to help out others.

Those left to honor his memory are his father, Shawn (Erin) Rooney; stepfather, Garrett Frigge; grandmother, Jean Rooney; sisters, Glorious Roeber, and Taryn Buller; brothers, Riley Walton and Cash Frigge; his beloved dog, Xena; and many friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jayne Frigge; sister, Nicki Leedom; and grandfather, Bill Rooney.

Wesley Cade was adored by every heart he encountered. He had an angelic smile and an contagious laugh. We will never forget your meaningful hugs.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Izaak Walton League
215 Suncoast Dr., McCook Lake, SD
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Izaak Walton League
215 Suncoast Dr., McCook Lake, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am shocked and saddened to hear about Wesley. We met this summer at Issac Walton. Boat ramp when he kindly gave me a ride to my grandson´s boat because he was have motor problems. He was with a friend Noah. All summer I kept trying to find Wesley´s address to send him a thank you and some money for helping us out. I´m so sorry it´s too late. But I´ll always remember a handsome guy who graciously helped a grandma get to her grandson. God bless and keep you Wesley
Elizabeth Roberts
September 18, 2021
My heart goes out to those left behind to suffer this great loss!! Praying for peace and understanding!!
Kristi Rogers
Family
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results