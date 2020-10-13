Wilbur E. Lieber

Sioux City

Wilbur Eugene Lieber, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., in Sioux City. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery, Lawton, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. Attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask at the funeral home and church. For those unable to attend, Wilbur's service will be live streamed on the church's website www.calvaryleeds.com.

Wilbur Eugene, the son of Richard and Lavern (Burcham) Lieber, was born on July 18, 1927, on a farm near Emerson, Neb. He grew up and attended country school near Emerson until age 12. In 1939, his family moved to a farm near Anthon, Iowa. Wilbur enjoyed sharing the story about his family picking corn for two and half cents a bushel. When the harvest was completed in the fall of 1939, Wilbur's family moved to a farm near Sioux City which is the present site of Camp High Hopes.

On Feb. 19, 1955, Wilbur was united in marriage to Donna B. Edgington at Redeemer Lutheran Church and this union was blessed with five children. Wilbur and Donna farmed near Hinton, Iowa and in the spring of 1958, they moved to their present farm. Over the years, Wilbur raised row crops, cattle, hogs and chickens. He did custom corn shelling and bailing for many area farmers and also trucked for several years. In addition, Wilbur sold seed corn for various companies for 40 years.

Wilbur loved going to auctions to find a good deal and bowling. Through his seed corn business, Wilbur and Donna enjoyed several trips which included going to Germany, Hawaii, the Bahamas and Acapulco. They also enjoyed going on several bus trips. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was so proud that he could share his birthday with his oldest grandson, Dustin. Wilbur was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Wilbur is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna of Sioux City; five children, Richard (Debbie) Lieber of Lawton, Rodney (Jodi) Lieber of Dakota Dunes, Ronda (Jeremy) Billerbeck of Howell, Mich., Roger (Holly) Lieber of Lawton, and Renee (Kory) Eyres of Lawton; 12 grandchildren, Dustin (Melissa) Lieber, Kayla Lieber, Alisha (Jeff) Jelken, Kyle (Haley) Lieber, Misty Lieber (Buddy Speulda), Shea (Kevin) Kondrat, Brandon (Itzel) Brown, Heidi (Nathan) Connelly, Kolter Lieber, Trevor Eyres, Allie Lieber and Rylee Eyres; six stepgrandchildren, Iris Margellos, Demi Margellos, Kaya Billerbeck, Keegan Billerbeck, Sam Billerbeck and Zach Rysavy; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Emil (Mary) Lieber of Sioux City; one sister, Violet Rohlk of Cushing, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Dylan Eugene Eyres; one great-grandson, Isaac Connelly; and one brother-in-law, Lloyd Rohlk.