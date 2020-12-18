Menu
Willard Howard Shoulders
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Willard Howard Shoulders

Sioux City

Willard Howard Shoulders, 91, of Sioux City died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Willard was born July 28, 1929, in Buckhannon, W. Va., the son of Roy and Wava (Hyre) Shoulders. He grew up in Stonecole, W. Va., where he graduated from High School. Willard joined the Army in 1947 and served for 9 1/2 years, then served for over 19 years with the Air Force. He served in the Korean War, three tours in Vietnam, and served several years in Japan. Willard retired from the military in August of 1974 as a (SMSGT) Senior Master Sergeant.

He married Aleen Siglin in 1968. Together they made their home in many places around the country. They later divorced. Willard joined his daughter, Rori here in Sioux City in 2018.

Willard was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Upshur County Sheriffs Department, Air Force Sergeants Association and the NRA. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed classic cars, Japanese whisky, his cat, Smokie, was a gun enthusiast and liked tall blondes.

He is survived by his daughter, Rori Shoulders of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ty, Emma, and Kilee; three honorary step-children, Danielle (Mellissa) Webb-Gallup of Ogden, Utah., Todd (Carrie) Shoulders of McCook Lake, S.D., and Roxanne (Tom) Hanson of Carlisle, Pa.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Ashley Shoulders; and brother, Roy Shoulders.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
Sergeant Bluff, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Rori and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Willard. I just saw the his obituary in the journal. Wishing you all the best in this sad time. He was a great guy and I know he sits in a better place now, With Love Jeff Finken
Jeff Finken
December 19, 2020
Pop's entered my life in 2018. He was sweet, stubborn and ornery. But he was also a big jokester. He picked on me all of the time. That meant he enjoyed our times together. I am eternally grateful to my dear, dear friend Rori. She made it possible for me to know and love this man like the Pop's I've never had. I'm going to miss him more than anyone knows!
Missie
December 18, 2020
