Willard Howard Shoulders

Sioux City

Willard Howard Shoulders, 91, of Sioux City died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Willard was born July 28, 1929, in Buckhannon, W. Va., the son of Roy and Wava (Hyre) Shoulders. He grew up in Stonecole, W. Va., where he graduated from High School. Willard joined the Army in 1947 and served for 9 1/2 years, then served for over 19 years with the Air Force. He served in the Korean War, three tours in Vietnam, and served several years in Japan. Willard retired from the military in August of 1974 as a (SMSGT) Senior Master Sergeant.

He married Aleen Siglin in 1968. Together they made their home in many places around the country. They later divorced. Willard joined his daughter, Rori here in Sioux City in 2018.

Willard was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Upshur County Sheriffs Department, Air Force Sergeants Association and the NRA. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed classic cars, Japanese whisky, his cat, Smokie, was a gun enthusiast and liked tall blondes.

He is survived by his daughter, Rori Shoulders of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ty, Emma, and Kilee; three honorary step-children, Danielle (Mellissa) Webb-Gallup of Ogden, Utah., Todd (Carrie) Shoulders of McCook Lake, S.D., and Roxanne (Tom) Hanson of Carlisle, Pa.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Ashley Shoulders; and brother, Roy Shoulders.