William Lee Copple

Moville, Iowa

William Lee Copple, 61, of Moville died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from complications of congestive heart failure, heart surgery, sepsis and Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome.

William was born Feb. 24, 1960, to Merril Lee Copple and Myvis Jean (Cleveland) Copple in Onawa, Iowa. Bill graduated from Westwood High School in 1978, joined the Army and was trained in tank track mechanics. He married Sheila Celeste Chaussee in 1984. They had a son Travis William Copple who died in July of 1998 from Bacterial Meningitis.

Bill married his current wife, Susan, on May 3, 2005, in Elk Point, S.D. He loved his family and friends. He found great pleasure fishing, especially catfishing, hunting rabbits in the winter, and fixing up old farm equipment. He also enjoyed his hobby farm, raising alfalfa, and watching the wildlife until he became ill in 2017.

Bill is survived by his wife Susan and family, Naomi (Shawn) Chapman of Chandler, Ariz., Stan (Katie) Krienert of Brookings, S.D., Aaron Krienert of Sioux City (formerly Eugene, Ore.), Amelia (Justin) Parker of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Luke and Erica Chapman, Myka and Jacob Krienert, and Rylan Krienert of Eugene; brothers and sisters Fred (Linda) Reese of Lawton, Iowa, Gary (Barbara) Reese of Jefferson, S.D., Pam (Brian) Davis of Sioux City, Renee (Jeff) Marasco of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Marty (Therese) Copple of Sioux City.

Bill was preceded in death by his cherished son Travis; parents Merril and Myvis; three sisters, Carolyn Frizzell, Cherri Reese and Diane Beldin.

We sincerely want to thank St. Croix Hospice for their knowledgeable and compassionate care of Bill during the last months of his life.