William U. 'Bill' Determan

Early, Iowa

William U. "Bill" Determan passed away from complications of a bleeding ulcer on Oct. 4, 2021 with his wife, Susan, by his side as always.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early. Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Early. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today with a 4 p.m. Rosary held by Trinity Heights, and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City, Iowa.

Bill, born April 22, 1947, was the oldest child of Urban and Kathleen (Landgraf) Determan. He grew up on a farm near Early, graduated from Sacred Heart High School, and attended Iowa State University, earning his agricultural economics degree in 1969.

On Oct. 2, 1971, he married his life-long partner in love and life, Susan (Jeckell). Making a home south of Early for nearly 30 years, they built a beautiful life based on faith, family, and farming. Throughout various livestock and agricultural businesses, Bill and Susan tirelessly worked to build a legacy of hard work, integrity and respect. In 2006, their livestock business took them to Nebraska for two years, before they settled in Sioux City. Throughout his life Bill was a constant thinker and trusted voice, with an idea always at work and a unique talent to help "make it happen."

He enjoyed any road trip, crop checking on a Sunday afternoon, visiting with family, and going to see his two grandchildren. Often attending local sporting events, going for walks with Susan, or enjoying live music and theater, Bill was not one to remain idle. Regardless of where he was, Bill was easy to spot in his jeans (never shorts) and a cap.

Faith was fundamental in Bill's life. He was involved at Trinity Heights (in Sioux City) with various projects and often led the afternoon rosary, embracing the spirit of Trinity as "Catholic in our theology and ecumenical in intent and appeal."

Bill battled various health issues over the past 10-15 years. His journey reinforced the importance of faith and family. He finally found peace as he passed away.

He is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Billie Determan of Morristown, N.J.; son Barry and Traci Determan, and their children Ashlie and Tyler of Adel, Iowa; sister Rosemary and Roger Groteluschen of Marshalltown, Iowa; brother Steve and Barb Determan of Early; sister Jan and Kirby Burhop of Schaller, Iowa; sister-in-law Janet and LeRoy Houdeshell of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 12 nieces and nephews; uncle George and Margaret Landgraf of Ida Grove, Iowa; Aunt Jean Jackson of Bettendorf, Iowa; Aunt Helen Eckerman of Conrad, Iowa; and Aunt Lois and Roger Kipf of Lady Lake, Fla.