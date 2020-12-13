William "Bill" Erwin

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, William "Bill" Charles Erwin, loving husband, and father of five children, passed away at the age of 91.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday at Blunt Mortuary located at 2229 W. Colorado Ave., followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery. Flowers may be sent directly to Blunt Mortuary, 2229 W. Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80904. Donations may be sent to Good News Prison and Jail Ministries at P.O. Box 9760, Henrico, VA 23228.

Bill was born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Concord, Neb. to Henry and Alberta (Luth) Erwin. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Morningside College (1965), Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Northwestern College (1966), and Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota in 1970. He served as a principal/teacher for 25 years all over the world.

On June 22, 1951 he married his beloved wife Marian Jo "Jody" Curry. They raised two sons, Douglas and Bradley, and three daughters, Terese, Janette and Pamela.

Bill had a passion for the church and his work with the Good News Prison and Jail Ministries. He was an avid golfer, loyal Colorado Rockies, Nebraska football, and Air Force basketball fan. He had a photographic memory and always remembered everyone's name. He was very skilled with his hands and built several homes during summer breaks from teaching. He was known for his dedication to the Lord, his love of family and friends, great smile and wonderful sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife Jody; his five children, Douglas, Bradley, Terese, Janette, Pamela; his sister Ardyce; his brothers Jim, Gary and Dale; his grandchildren Brandon, DeAnna, Amber, Brody, Milo, and Rainer; four great-grandchildren;, and extended family members Crispin Quijada and his daughter Christina.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Henry; his mother, Alberta; his brother, Wylie; and his sisters Marcia and Barbara.

A virtual memory book has been set up in Bill's honor and is located at https://www.evergreenfuneralhome.org/memorials/William-Erwin/4454033/index.php