William F. 'Bill' Engel

Sioux City

William F. "Bill" Engel, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a long illness.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in South Sioux City. An Irish wake will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Bill was born the son of John and Katie (Heeney) Engel on June 14, 1929 in Sioux City. He attended school in South Sioux City. He honorably served in the United States Army. After his military service he went to Barber College. Bill married Marian Tongish. To this union five children, Marc, Billy, Greg, Susan, and Tracy were born.

Bill owned and operated Engel's Barber Shop for 70 years. He also served as Executive Secretary and Managing Inspector for the Nebraska Barber Examiners for 12 years. He also owned and operated "Engel's Auction Service" for many years. He loved a good auction. He served as Dakota County Commissioner for 12 years and was chairman for five years.

Bill was a boxer from a young age. He earned the name, "Killer Kid,"and fought as an amateur and professional. He also trained fighters for years. He worked with kids in his gym behind the barbershop for many years, donating his time and equipment. He also traveled around the United States with his boxing ring putting on boxing matches for years. He refereed many famous fighters including, Sugar Ray Robinson, Marvin Campbell, Johnny Saxon, Joe Brown, Emile Griffith, and Ron Stander. In 1980 Bill was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Bill loved Nebraska Football. He always wore Red - only red; always a red sweater. He loved Nebraska Football so much that both his barbershop and house were Husker Red. He loved to talk Husker football with anyone that would listen.

Bill is survived by his children, Marc (Kathy Steeh) Engel, Billy (Joanie) Engel, Greg (Debby) Engel, Susan (Rick) Mielke, and Tracy (Randy) Armbrust; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Dee) Engel; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to name.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack, Vincent, Chuck, Jerry, and Raymond "Corky"; sister, Anna Marie; grandsons, Morgan Engel and Austin "Corky" Armbrust; and ex-wife, Marian McBride.

Bill's family would like to thank the caretakers at Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Hospice of Siouxland for all of their kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like kindness sent to Hospice of Siouxland.