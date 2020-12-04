William (Bill) Feldhacker

Hawarden, Iowa

William (Bill) Richard Feldhacker, 72, of Hawarden passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in Sioux Falls after general health complications.

Burial with military honors will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery.

Bill was born April 19, 1948 in Hawarden, Iowa; he was the son of Leonard and Beatrice (Puhl) Feldhacker. He attended Gehlen Catholic High School and later joined the U.S. Army where he served from February 1969 to February 1971.

On Jan. 3, 1969, Bill and Lynda Hoefling were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, Iowa. The couple made their home at Maurice, Iowa, where Bill farmed while Lynda became a homemaker and mom. In 1979, they moved to an acreage northeast of Hawarden, Iowa where they raised their six children and continued farming.

Bill was a farmer all of his life and also worked in the U.S. Post Office as a rural mail carrier for twenty-five years. In addition, Bill was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden, the Knights of Columbus, and in many community organizations.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping during the summer months, and fishing any chance he could.

Bill is survived by his children and grandchildren Michelle (Mitchell, S.D.), Mark, wife Tonya, daughters Emma and Kady (Graettinger, Iowa), Brent, wife Connie, son Alex and daughter Amanda (Lakeville, Minn.); Valerie, husband Jason Bormann, daughters Payton and Hayden (Emmetsburg, Iowa); Jim, wife Teresa (Yankton, S.D.); and John, wife Mackenzie, daughter Joanna (Hawarden, Iowa); his significant other Pat (Akron, Iowa); sister Shirley Eisma, husband Stan (Maurice, Iowa); and brother Ted, wife Diane (Craig, Iowa); any other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lynda; and his parents Leonard and Beatrice Feldhacker.