William Kenneth Harms

Sioux City

William Kenneth Harms, 76 of Sioux City died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at a local hospital from complications due to a recent fall.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Amherst Cemetery in Marcus, Iowa, with the Rev. Del L. Olivier officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

William was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Leonard and Mildred (Aldred) Harms. He grew up in and attended Marcus Public Schools graduating in 1962. He married Ruth Wilkens on June 7, 1964, in Marcus. The couple had two children, Tammie and Todd. William worked as a bookkeeper all his life, first for Sherwin - Williams paint stores in Beatrice, Neb., and Sioux City, then for the Farmers Coop Elevator in Hinton for 26 years before semi-retiring and working part-time for the Midwest Farmers Coop in Merrill, Iowa, before fully retiring. William enjoyed camping, working on and playing on his computer, and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruth of Sioux City; daughter, Tammie (David) Robson of Atlanta, Ga.; son Todd (Jennifer) Harms of Sioux City; grandson, Zachary Harms of Sioux City; two brothers Gary (Beverly) Harms of Marcus, and Brad (Rita) Harms of Paullina, Iowa; two sisters Jacqueline (Jack) Klein of Nebraska, and Rebecca Droll of Colorado; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and their special neighbors David and Sandy Nelson of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.