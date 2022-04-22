William 'Bill' Manley

Akron, Iowa

William "Bill" Manley, 87, of Akron passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery at a later date. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4 p.m., with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 7 p.m., all on Sunday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

William "Bill" James Manley was born on Nov. 16, 1934, to Bernard and Mary (Carney) Manley in Jackson, Neb. Bill attended country school in Jackson and graduated from Heelan High School in 1953 in Sioux City. After graduation, Bill began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Bill was united in marriage to LaVera Pranke on Oct. 17, 1953, in Sioux City. They moved to Sheldon for a short time before making their home in Akron in 1956.

Bill worked at Northwestern Bell, later named CenturyLink, for 30 years working as a lineman and later an installation technician. After he retired from CenturyLink, he worked several various jobs: contract work for other phone companies, working on an oil rig, driving a cement truck, plumbing and construction work. He also worked in Sturgis at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Rally. Bill and Vera often traveled for these jobs, and they also wintered in Texas for over 20 years.

Bill was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Akron and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bill enjoyed car racing; racing go-karts, watching sprint cars, and working on car engines. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. He collected marbles and loved bird watching, especially hummingbirds.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Vera; six children, Dale Manley of Struble, Iowa, Cyndi (Tom) Sprung of Evergreen, Colo., Michelle (Tom) Burns of Le Mars, Iowa, Bernie (Lisa) Manley of Omaha, Neb., Doug (Crystal) Manley of Akron, and Mary (Jason) Boehme of Ireton, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, Aaron (Karolyn) Manley, Ashley (Dan) Bettschen, Nicolas Sprung, Nathan (Sally) Sprung, Noah (Dustin) Sprung, Reva Burns, Carly (Brady) Nelson, Lauren Manley, Grahm Manley, Kayla (Jerod) Bruget, Kashe (Chris) Utesch, Dan (Nancy) Hasenbank, Cara (Chasen) Voltzow, and Hannah Boehme; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Francis Manley; brother, Don Manley; sister-in-law, Carole Manley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Manley and Mary (Carney) Manley; stepmother, Inez Manley; and brothers Gene Manley and Jack (Patricia) Manley.