William 'Bill' VanDyke

Sioux City

William "Bill" VanDyke, 77, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 12 p.m. at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bill was born on June 14, 1944, in Sibley, Iowa, to Albert and Lois (Hall) VanDyke. He graduated from Sheldon High School and Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Esther Koerselman on June 17, 1967, in George, Iowa. Bill was strong in his faith and was a group leader at Sunnybrook Community Church.

He was a board member of several different organizations including Hope Ministries, Vantage Point 3, and several denominational organizations. His favorite pastime was fishing and telling stories with family and friends. Bill loved his family and grandchildren. He especially loved attending his grandkids' sporting, school and music events.

He is survived by his wife, Esther VanDyke of Sioux City; sons, Doyle and Jennifer VanDyke of South Sioux City and Neal and Kara VanDyke of Apple Valley, Minn.; grandchildren, Abigail, Alexa, Emma and Will; sister, Margaret and Bob Morrissey of Ottumwa, Iowa; brother, John and Joyce VanDyke of Dayton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Jane VanDyke of Homer Glen, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard "Dick" VanDyke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vantage Point 3, 2104 S. Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 or Hope Ministries, 401 S. Pearl St., Elk Point, SD 57025.