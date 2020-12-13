William C. 'Bud' Ziebell

Sioux City

William C. "Bud" Ziebell, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

There will be no services at this time. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Bud was born in Herington, Kan., to Clemens and Rose Koepke Ziebell. He attended grade school in Herington. The family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where Bud attended junior high and graduated from Roosevelt High School in June 1947.

He attended Iowa State College, graduating in March of 1951 with a Biology major, then graduated from University of Iowa in June 1955 with a Doctor of Medicine degree. He served his internship at Highland Alameda County Hospital in Oakland, Calif., from July 1955 to July 1956.

Bud entered the Air Force and served two years as a Captain at the hospital at March Air Force Base, Riverside, Calif.

He began his residency of Dermatology at University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, finishing in October of 1961.

In November 1961, Bud moved to Sioux City, beginning his practice of Dermatology. He retired after 40 years.

In June of 1952, Bud married Jean Ostrander (Joee). They had two sons, who both graduated from North Hugh School in Sioux City.

Bud was a member of several medical organizations including Woodbury Co. Medical Society, Iowa Dermatology Society, Missouri Valley Dermatology, American Dermatology and the National Academy of Clinical Dermatology Society with whom he traveled to many foreign countries, where he saw patients with unusual skin diseases. Joee was able to accompany him on these trips.

Bud served on several boards in Sioux City to include St. Luke's Hospital, St. Luke's College, Boy Scouts of America (receiving the Silver Beaver award), Sioux City Symphony Assn. for about 50 years serving as President for two years, and Sunrise Retirement, including several committees.

Bud was a Life-Time Sertoma member, and belonged to the Sioux City Country Club for many years, playing golf every time that he could. He enjoyed playing tennis when the Racquet Club when it first opened, playing men's doubles and mixed doubles.

His spare time was spent at their family cabin on Pickerel Lake in Northern South Dakota. After retiring Bud and Joee traveled quite a bit. They spent several months enjoying Fountain Hills, Ariz. most recently.

Bud is survived by his wife, Joee; son, Curt and wife, Shelly of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their daughters, Morgan Kneip, husband Taylor, their son, Theo and daughter, Elle of Brookings, S.D., and Whitney Donohue, husband, Max of Sioux Falls; son, Todd and wife, Marcia, and their daughters, Brenna and Lindsay of Plymouth, Minn..

Memorials can be sent to Sunrise Retirement Community.