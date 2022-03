Willie L. Metcalf

South Sioux City

71, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Services: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Private, Willow Creek Cemetery, Royal, Iowa. Visitation: Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.