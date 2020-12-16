Menu
Willie S. Olson
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Willie S. Olson

Sioux City

87, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. No services at this time. Arrangements pending with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kenneth, your mom was a breath of fresh air to everyone around her. She constantly told me what a good son you were to her and frankly, she was like a mother to me as well. I'm missing her and I share in your loss. Go with God.
Mike Woods
December 16, 2020
