Wilmer D. 'Bud' Vreeman

Ireton, Iowa

Wilmer D. "Bud" Vreeman, 91, of Ireton passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bud's funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Boothby officiating. Committal will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ireton.

Bud Vreeman was born to Dick and Marie (Roskamp) Vreeman on May 1, 1929, in Rock Rapids, Iowa. After many moves and several schools, he graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1946. He was awarded a music scholarship from Northwestern College, but attended for only six months, as he felt the need to start working. He continued to enjoy singing at church and for many weddings and funerals well into his 80s.

He moved to Ireton in 1949 to help his dad in the Vreeman Farm Store, which he bought out in 1952 and changed the company name to Siouxland Implement. While in Ireton Bud met his life partner and married Delma Eilts on May 1, 1950, his 21st birthday. They lived and raised their six kids in Ireton where they made their home.

In the implement business he was a dealer for Massey Harris, Oliver, White, and John Deere, along with Heston, New Idea, Gehl, and many more short lines of equipment. He entered the propane business in 1953 as Siouxland Propane. A tragic fire burned the implement business to the ground in 1959 and they later rebuilt and expanded. As the business grew, he sold part of the implement business to his friend Willard Huitink.

He turned over the reigns of Siouxland Propane to his sons Greg and Scott in 1987, but maintained his office until his death, thinking that the boys would need his advice! He was grateful for his loyal and long-term employees over the years, as well as his faithful customers.

Bud was a pillar in the community, serving as Mayor, City Council, and many committees and boards. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he also served in many capacities. He was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2015 and was proud to hold the honor of "Oldest Man in Ireton." He felt blessed to raise his family in Ireton and grateful for their many friends and acquaintances over the years. He also enjoyed wood carving and traveling with Delma. He was known for his sense of humor and was joking with his nurses and family until the very end.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Delma; children, Pam and Mick Everett of South Sioux City, Val and Kent Hoogland, Greg and Genise (Smith) Vreeman, and Scott and Gina (Guardomino) Vreeman all of Ireton, and Lisa and Tom Hanlon of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Bob Benz of Friday Harbor, Wash.; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Kent; daughter, Patti; granddaughter, Ashley; great-grandson, Raymond; son-in-law, Blake Hultquist; and sister, Dolly Van Peursem.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Ireton Community Foundation, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.

There will be an empty chair at the Super Stop and an empty place in our hearts.