Frederick S.
“Fred” Miller
Dec. 15, 1929 - Dec. 3, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Frederick S. “Fred” Miller, 90, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in his residence. He was born on December 15, 1929, in South Bend, IN, to the late Frederick J. and Magdelene (Becklandt) Miller.
On September 26, 1953, he married Maude Bates, who survives. Fred is also survived by two daughters, Mary Carmen (Robert) Youngblood of Rolling Prairie, IN and Sherri (Richard) Hein of New Carlisle, IN; a daughter-in-law, Mary Miller of New Carlisle, IN; three sons, Dale (Lori) Miller, Raymond (Susan) Miller, and Jack (Vickie) Miller, all of New Carlisle, IN; his grandchildren, Alivia Miller, Carl (Tiffany) Miller, Jennifer (Mike) Micheli, Tracey (Tyler) Vance, Christy (Ryan) Henrich, Kelley (Derek) Williams, Joe Miller, Katey (Robbie) Dhoore, Danielle (David) Miller, Nicole (Andrew) Duncan, Sam (Brittany) Miller, Jake (Abbey) Miller, Daniel (Sarah) Youngblood, Stephanie (Max) Youngblood, Ashley (Brian) Youngblood, Christopher Youngblood, Todd (Hannah) Hein, Tim (Stephanie) Hein, Andrea (Charlie) Davis, and Allison Hein; three step-grandchildren, Diane Hartley, Kaylee (Nathan) King, and Boyd Hartley; 37 great-grandchildren; and five sisters, Amelia Coddens of South Bend, IN, Annamae Lineberry of New Carlisle, IN, Joan Johnson of South Bend, IN, Edna Kuk of Rolling Prairie, IN, and Donna (Larry) Lasch of South Bend, IN. He was preceded in death by his son, Fred S. Miller, Jr. (“Hog Man”) and his step-granddaughter, Lindsey Hartley.
Fred was a loving hard-working farmer up until a stroke in 2012. He once said he was rich in family with six children, 24 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren. He and Maude loved their winters spent in Florida and fishing trips to Minnesota. He was also proud of his John Deeres.
Due to the current pandemic no services are scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.
Published by South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.