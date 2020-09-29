Menu
The Culpeper StarExponent
Lewis Jerome Mozingo
Lewis Jerome Mozingo

Lewis Jerome Mozingo, 80, of Rixeyville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born April 12, 1940 to the late Harry Moffett and Annie Bawkey Mozingo in Washington D.C.

Lewis retired from RUS after 28 years of service. He loved to hunt and garden. His favorite place was Ocean City, MD.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene E. Mozingo; son, Ray Allen Mozingo (Debbie); brothers, George Michael Mozingo (Minnie) and Harry Moffett Mozingo, Jr. (Shelia); and brother in law, James Bailey (Bea).

In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Mozingo, Richard Lee Mozingo, and David Mozingo and half-brother, Russell Mozingo.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Brother Joe Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building. The family would like to invite those who are unable to attend in person to join the service via livestream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160132590478816.

Interment will follow at Gourdvine Baptist Church Cemetery, 7103 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
My Heart felt Sorrow goes out to the Family
Carolyn losely
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Ray, we are thinking of you during this difficult time.
Michael Foster
September 28, 2020