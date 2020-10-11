Ruth Pearl Dodson WeakleyRuth Pearl Dodson Weakley 85 of Brightwood went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 12, 1934 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late William Henry Dodson and Ruthie Frances Dodson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Weakley; son-in-law Russell Corbin; brothers, James, Jacob and Bernard Dodson.Ruth was a very loving wife, mother, nanny and friend and her family loved going to her home for a Sunday meal. She was a member of Thoroughfare Bible Church where she taught children's Sunday School and was the Secretary of the Board for over 35 years.She is survived by two daughters, Christine Breeden and husband Michael, Brenda Corbin; son, Larry Weakley; five grandchildren, James Corbin and wife Debbie, Lori Hitt and husband Daniel, Michael Breeden, Jr., Michele Smith and husband Chris and Bryan Weakley; eight great-grandchildren, Shelby Corbin, Devyn Hitt and wife Katiee, Dalton and Kaylee Hitt, Dakota and Mason Breeden, Kayla Holt and Ava Smith; one great-great-granddaughter, Lillie Hitt; brothers, Delma Dodson and wife Barbara and Clifford Dodson and wife Hazel; sisters-in-law, Gail and Nancy Dodson.A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Thoroughfare Bible Church with Pastors Perry Utz and Neal Warner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 pm Tuesday at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911 or Thoroughfare Bible Church, P.O. Box 1811, Madison, VA 22727.