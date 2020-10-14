Louis Angelo Carr
Louis Angelo Carr, 74, of Rixeyville, VA passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born October 22, 1945 in Alexandria, VA to the late Frederick and Margaret Lacy Carr.
Louis was a welder for over 45 years. He was the owner and operator of Carrs Certified Welding. Louis was a kind and humble man who enjoyed the small things in life. He was known for his ability to always make people laugh. He loved his Lord, the mountains, and his family.
Louis is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Gay Carr; four daughters, Virginia Woodward Carr, Bernice Carr, Margaret Herrera and husband, Clement all of North Carolina, and Crystal Jolliffe of Rixeyville; six grandsons, John Wayne, LB, Dallas, Lauro (Phillip), C.J., and Nick; four granddaughters, Celeste, Sierra, Tiffany, and Reese; five great grandsons; one great granddaughter; a number of nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Brian Cooper.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Carr, Helen Carr, Margarete Breeden, Marrietta Carr, Johnny Carr, Andy Carr, Janie Sarkozi, and Bruce Carr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Rev. Lindsey Williams officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Due to COVID mandates, masks are mandatory to enter the building.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 14, 2020.