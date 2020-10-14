Amy Conner Byrd
Amy Conner Byrd, 71, passed away October 5, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on April 15, 1949 to Colonel Parker and Mrs. Amy Connor.
Amy achieved her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Coker College in South Carolina. She was a tenth and twelfth grade English teacher at Culpeper County High School for 27 years. Her passion was teaching, and she absolutely adored all of her students. She achieved several "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" Awards for her outstanding skills in progressive education. She recently moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to be closer to her children.
Amy is survived by her son and daughter, Parker and Pierce, two grandchildren, and her brother and sister.
Services will be private.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 14, 2020.