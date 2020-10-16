Menu
Thomas Louis Tim Carter
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Thomas "Tim" L. Carter

Tim L. Carter, 70, of Rixeyville, VA peacefully passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Fairfax, VA.

Tim served in the US Army and was a proud Vietnam Veteran.

A viewing will be held on Mon., October 19. 2020 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, VA from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery (New Section). Online condolences maybe given to family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com

Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
