Sarah Ellen Taylor, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville, Va.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother Edith, and father Roy.
A kind and gentle woman, Sarah had a long career working at Culpeper Memorial Hospital and dedicated her life to caring for her mother who lived to the wonderful age of 106. She loved her dog Bailey and enjoyed the company of her many friends and family.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
There is no greater love than that of a Mother and her child. Sarah and Edith shared a long life of joys and sorrows, always side by side. They will both be missed but there is comfort in knowing they are together again.