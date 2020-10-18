McKinley Jenkins Jr.
McKinley Jenkins Jr., 81, of Culpeper VA passed away at Novant Health System Culpeper Medical Center, Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. McKinley was born in Orange, VA, January 10, 1939 to the late McKinley and Esther Dodson Jenkins, Sr. McKinley has been a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior for over 50 years, serving as an elder at Sunnybrook Gospel Chapel. McKinley retired from VDOT in 1989 with over 30 years of service. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors enjoying his farm, gardening, fishing, and hunting, all activities he enjoyed participating in with family and friends. His devotion and love to his family and his firm, unwavering belief in God supported him and gave him peace. Surviving McKinley is his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Esther Florence Jenkins; his children, Esther Marie Hurt and her husband Billy of Reva, VA, Donna Faye Tsitsikaos and her husband Tom of Culpeper, VA; daughter-in-law Barbara Jenkins, his grandchildren, Cindy Marie Hurt, Don McKinley Jenkins Jr, and Brian McKinley Jenkins, and his wife Christina; great grandchildren, Charley Jenkins, Abigail Jenkins and Joseph McKinley Jenkins, and his siblings, Ella Gore, Sam Jenkins, Betty Lou Gore, and Shirley Dodson. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Don McKinley Jenkins Sr, his siblings, Hugh Vern Jenkins, Lucy Johnson, Francis Ryan, Gladys Compton, Roy Jenkins and Katherine Estes. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Mr. Archie Seale officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are mandatory to enter the building. Family and dear friends will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to invite those that are not able to attend to share in the service via live stream at https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160297037681619
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 18, 2020.