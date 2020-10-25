Shirley H. Ott
Shirley Ann Herbert Ott passed away on October 23, 2020 at her home in Remington, VA after battling cancer for 2 years.
She was born on January 8, 1942 in Woodville, VA (Rappahannock County) to the late Francis H. Herbert, Jr. and Blanche Campbell Herbert. Shirley was a graduate of Culpeper County High School class of 1960.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James W. Ott, Remington, VA; granddaughter and caregiver, Maria Rodriquez, Remington, VA; sister, Frances K. Haynes, Culpeper, VA; nieces, Sonya K. Sisk (Jason) and Cherie L. Haynes, both of Madison, VA; nephew, Jeffrey T. Haynes (Jenny), Rixeyville, VA; great nephews, Tucker L. Sisk, Caleb N. McCloud, J. Wyatt McCloud, Jacob D. Thacker, all of Madison, VA, Ethan J. Haynes, Rixeyville, VA; great nieces, Summer L. Johnson (Demetric), Madison, VA and Valerie L. Thacker, Woodstock, VA; great-great nieces, Kimora E. Harris, Demarli A. Johnson, Delilah A. Johnson, Luna R. Johnson, and Stormi L. Johnson, all of Madison, VA.; special aunts, Cornelia Herbert, Warrenton, VA and Sue Cissell, Frederick, MD. Shirley is also survived by her best friend, Evelyn MacWelch and family, of Warrenton, VA, her adopted families, Allen and Shirley Dobey, Kannapolis, NC and Dan and Kim Eroh, Statesville, NC as well as many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sisk, Tucker Sisk, Jeff Haynes, Bill Carter, Demetric Johnson and Jamie Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim MacWelch, Jacob Thacker, Ethan Haynes and Barry Cronk.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Culpeper Felines and Friends, P.O. Box 533, Culpeper, VA 22701 or Paws for Seniors, P.O. Box 738, Bealeton, VA 22712.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.tibbsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Culpeper StarExponent on Oct. 25, 2020.