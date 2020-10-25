Harold Erskine Hook, II
Harold Erskine Hook, II, 86, of Culpeper passed away on October 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland September 19, 1934, to the late Harold Erskine Hook and Eleanor Laux Hook.
Mr. Hook was widely known for his community service. He was a former member of the Culpeper Town Council and Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. He came to Culpeper with his family in 1967 to become assistant principal at Culpeper County High School, and later served as principal of Culpeper County Junior High School. He helped to design the new school building, known today as Culpeper Middle School. Mr. Hook continued to teach and mentor until his retirement from the Culpeper Juvenile Detention Center in 2003. Throughout his career, he touched many lives with his knowledge, guidance, wisdom and compassion.
"The Captain" received his nickname at Charlotte Hall (MD) Military Academy, where he was identified by his rank -- Captain Hook. The nickname followed him to Culpeper, where responding to it gained him a lot of respect and endeared him to the students, who knew that under that scary demeanor was a sense of humor to which they could relate. After graduating from Tennessee Wesleyan University with a degree in education, he began his career as a teacher, coach, and mentor at the military school in 1959.
Mr. Hook enjoyed trains, stamp collecting, coin collecting, good scotch, good seafood, strong coffee, good conversations, political debates, and feeding the squirrels near his home. He loved to follow his beloved Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland Terrapins and Baltimore Ravens. He was an avid reader, often reading multiple books simultaneously. He was a former member of the Dawn Lions Club.
Mr. Hook is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gwen, and two daughters, Mindy (Rick Bergeron) of San Angelo, Texas, and Amanda Beck (David) of Boston, Virginia. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Margo, Eric and Owen Soucek, and Matthew, Faith and Erica Beck, along with many cousins and friends.
Along with his parents, Hal has been reunited with his son Eric, who died in 1995.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Culpeper County Library, 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper, VA 22701.
